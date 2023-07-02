Sunday's Cutters Game Canceled

July 2, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Today's scheduled Williamsport Crosscutters game vs. Trenton Thunder at Muncy Bank Ballpark has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

All tickets dated July 2 can be exchanged for a ticket of the same value to ANY remaining 2023 Cutters home game.

The Crosscutters next home game is July 4th at Muncy Bank Ballpark vs. State College Spikes. Game time is 1:05pm with the following promotions scheduled;

Baseball, Hot Dogs & Apple Pie. Presented by Country Store Brand Meats & Beiter's Furniture, Mattress & Appliance. Free apple pie for the first 500 fans, $1 hot dogs, gas grill giveaways and 9 innings of our National Pastime. Topps Tuesday. Presented by Topps. A free sample pack of 2023 Topps baseball cards for the first 1,000 fans. Enter to win a valuable Topps Gift Bag including a new box of Topps baseball cards.

BOGO Ticket Tuesday. Presented by GIANT. Show your GIANT card - OR your digital card in the GIANT app at the box office for buy one get one free Stadium Reserved tickets.

Charitable Tuesday. Presented by Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing. Learn more about a non-profit doing great work in our community.

Fans with questions may call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

