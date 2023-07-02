Huckstorf, Linskey Climb Leaderboards, Spikes Fall to Scrappers, 5-1

July 2, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







NILES, Ohio - Kyle Huckstorf grabbed his Major League Baseball Draft League-leading 15th stolen base of the season and Matthew Linskey jumped into a tie for the league's strikeout lead, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers took a 5-1 decision over the State College Spikes on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field.

Huckstorf's steal of third base after his sixth-inning double put him at 15-for-15 in steals on the season and enabled him to surpass Williamsport's Stanley Tucker for sole possession of the MLB Draft League lead in the category.

Linskey, who finished the game on the mound for the Spikes (11-15) with a one-run sixth inning, notched two strikeouts to run his season total to 31. The 6'7" right-hander out of Rice is now tied with teammate Connery Peters atop the MLB Draft League's first-half leaderboard.

Chase Call also took the MLB Draft League lead in walks with 17, and his free pass jumpstarted the Spikes in the third inning. After Call and Darrell Michael Jéan each walked, Jevin Relaford's two-out single to center field scored Call with the game's first run.

However, Mahoning Valley (10-15) responded with an RBI single from former Spike Jordan Williams in the bottom of the third inning. In the fifth, Williams led off with a single to left, then stole second and third in succession before scoring on Mason Sykes's single to center.

Braeden O'Shaughnessy followed with a two-run homer, his second of the season, taking an 0-1 pitch over the left field wall.

Williams capped the scoring with a two-out single through the right side to plate Oliver Service in the sixth.

The game was shortened to seven innings prior to its start by the MLB Draft League.

Mahoning Valley starter Elijah Pleasants (1-1) earned the win after allowing one run on one hit and three walksover five innings. Pleasants recorded six strikeouts in the effort. Kenji Pallares (1) finished with two scoreless innings for the save.

Spikes reliever Nick Gottilla (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs on three hits while striking out three batters in an inning of work.

Monday, the Spikes return home for the last home game of the MLB Draft League's first-half schedule with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Starting pitchers for the game have not yet been determined.

The skies over Happy Valley are getting set to light up like never before this July 3rd and 4th with a double feature of fun as the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR presented by the PA Lottery brings one of the biggest displays ever at a State College Spikes game on July 3rd, and the largest FIREWORKS show in Pennsylvania returns with the Central PA 4th Fest to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th.

The PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR show, presented by the PA Lottery, is set to last approximately 20 minutes, with streams of light shooting high into the nighttime skies, after the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters on the 3rd. That night will also be Military Appreciation Night at the ballpark, featuring half-price tickets for all military members with ID, along with a Penn State Navy ROTC Color Guard and tributes to the men and women who have served and continue to serve our country.

Then, the Central PA 4th Fest returns in full force on July 4 as Medlar Field serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes opens at 4 p.m. and will host live music from Yachtley Crew and Gabe Stillman, plus Kids Run the Baseson the field, kids activities in the Geisinger Kids Zone, and more during the celebration.

Fans can purchase their tickets now at StateCollegeSpikes.com and CentralPA4thFest.org. Individual Spikes VIP tickets start at just $15, with Spikes VIP 4-Packs starting at just $40, with select packages including VIP Parking in the Porter North lot for the day. Lawn VIP tickets are available for $20, with Lawn VIP 4-Packs available for $80 that include VIP Parking in the south end of the Jordan East lot. Other a la carte parking options are also available. Larger groups can purchase 10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability.

A full schedule of Central PA 4th Fest events, plus VIP Parking & Viewing Information, is available at CentralPA4thFest.org.

For more information on July 3rd and 4th with the Spikes, or to purchase any of the available ticket packages, call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711, buy and download at StateCollegeSpikes.com, or visit the Ticket Office in-person during normal business hours, which will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this week.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.