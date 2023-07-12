Sunday's (716) Day Game to Include 'Buffalo Mascot Meet N' Greet' with Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth, Rax & Buster

Western New York has the best people... the best sports fans... the best food... and of course, the best MASCOTS in all of sports. So, when Buster put out the invite to his friends to be a part of Sunday's (716) Day at Sahlen Field, presented by Taste NY, there was no surprise they all signed up for an unforgettable afternoon at the ballpark!

The Bisons host the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday, July 16 at 1:05 p.m. and this special 'Funday' will also include an in-game Buffalo Mascot Meet n' Greet featuring Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth, Rax and of course Buster T. Bison for kids to meet all their favorites from our great teams. The in-game meet n' greet will run from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. (or to the end of the game) before the mascots help Buster and Sammy Sponge from Platter's Chocolates with the customary postgame Kids Run the Bases. GET MY TICKETS

Gates for Sunday's (716) Game open at 12:00 p.m., and the pregame activities will also include a chance to meet the WCC Race Characters and visit the Braid Babes (additional fees apply) and Buster's Kids Club setups. As part of (716) Day, the Bisons team will also be wearing their all new *'Locally-Made' Jerseys & Caps *for the first time, celebrating the team's home in Buffalo, NY for 138 professional seasons.

It's a busy day for Billy Buffalo, Sabretooth and Rax and as the City of Good Neighbors prepares for the start of Give 716 later that night. The 3rd Annual Give 716 day will begin at 7:16 p.m. and for the the next 36 hours, encourage the great people of WNY to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits in one epic day! There will be several 'power hours' where your donation will also snag you something great, including the Bisons Power Hour on Monday, July 17 from 10-11 a.m. where the first 200 donors who donate $50 or more will receive a pair of tickets to a Bisons game in September.

To learn more about Give 716, visit Give716.org.

