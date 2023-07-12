Bisons 'Women in Sports' Honda Fridaynighbash Celebration to Feature First Pitches from Figueroa, Joseph and Roarke

On Friday, July 14, the Buffalo Bisons will host a celebration of 'Women in Sports' as part of their Honda fridaynightbash!**®** game against the Toledo Mud Hens (7:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.). Along with several in-game tributes to the historical moments and accomplishments of women and girls in sports throughout the years, the team is proud to celebrate those making an impact here in Western New York sports with the additional of several ceremonial first pitches.

Pregame first pitches will include:

Marissa Figueroa, Buffalo Bills Assistant Athletic Trainer: Figueroa is about to enter her third season with the Bills and in May became the first woman full-time athletic trainer in franchise history. Figueroa also worked as an athletic trainer at University of California Davis from 2019-2021 and did an athletic training internship with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Christie Joseph, SVP of People & Business Administration for Pegula Sports & Entertainment: Entering her 10th season, Joseph oversees all people and culture initiatives for PSE, Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, KeyBank Center, Buffalo Bandits, Rochester Americans, Blue Cross Arena, Rochester Knighthawks, LECOM Harborcenter, Academy of Hockey, and Hospitality. She is also a member of Chief and serves on the UN Sports Working Group to Eradicate Hate.

Susan Roarke, Niagara University Senior Associate Athletic Director: Roarke is entering her fifth year at Niagara after a 17-year coaching career that included nine seasons as the head women's basketball coach at Buffalo State. She was the Associate Athletics Director at NU from 2015-2019 and served as the Director of Athletics at Medaille College before returning to the Purple Eagles this year.

Friday's Honda fridaynightbash!® will also include the customary postgame Fireworks as well as a pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring $4 craft beer and food specials. It is also the Bisons annual Girl Scout Campout Night where local Girl Scout troops will have the ability to camp out overnight on the field following the game. GET MY WOMEN IN SPORTS NIGHT TICKETS

