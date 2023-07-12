Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Friday, July 14th to Sunday, July 16th

July 12, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home this week after the All-Star Break to start a three-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals). The week will feature the Duel of the Dishes when the Syracuse Salt Potatoes take on the Rochester Plates, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Super Hero™ Day featuring an appearance from Black Panther, and two nights of fireworks.

Friday, July 14th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The homestand begins with the Duel of the Dishes on a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Middle Ages Brewery is this week's tap takeover!

The Syracuse Mets are becoming the Syracuse Salt Potatoes and taking on the Rochester Plates to win the eight-foot Golden Fork trophy. The Salt Potatoes are currently down 0-1 in the Duel of the Dishes series, so a win this weekend will force a game three tie breaker.

Plus, it's Donate Life Awareness Night where the Syracuse Mets are paying tribute to organ donors and recipients and educate fans on how they can sign up to become an organ donor. Fans can also enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Donate Life.

Saturday, July 15th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, it's Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Super Hero™ Night! Come to the ballpark to meet and take pictures with Black Panther. Fans can also bid to win a game-worn Defenders of the Diamond jersey with proceeds to benefit The P.E.A.C.E. Inc. Big Brothers, Big Sisters. The auction will take place online at syracusemets.com/auction and will begin July 15th and end on July 23rd at 8 p.m.

It is also Buy Local Night, presented by CH Insurance! Fans will be able to celebrate all the great local businesses in Central New York. For Buy Local Night ticket packages for local businesses, contact Phoebe Langdon at plangdon@syracusemets.com.

After the game, fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza to put on exclamation point on the night, presented by CH Insurance.

Sunday, July 16th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream. Jeff the Magic Man will also be at the game providing free balloon art for kids and families.

This Sunday is also ALS Awareness Day, presented by ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter. The Syracuse Mets are helping to spread awareness of ALS and of the severe physical, emotional, and financial burdens it creates for people living with the disease and their families.

Plus, fans can enjoy Sunday Brunch at the ballpark with a special ticket package for Boozy Brunch at the Ballpark, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. For $60, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a rotating menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Bottomless Mimosas made with Deep Eddy Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka swag and a full cash bar are also available.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

