Sunday Game against Hooks Postponed Due to Weather

May 16, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Sunday's game against the Corpus Christi Hooks has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up at a date to be determined later.

The Riders hit the road next for a 12-game road trip over 13 days with six-game series against San Antonio and Midland, beginning on Tuesday, May 18th.

Frisco is back at home starting on June 1st against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (an Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) for the first of a six-game series. For more information on RoughRiders baseball, visit the website RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.