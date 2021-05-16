A Six-Run 6th Inning Paves the Way for a Missions Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions won the series finale game against Midland with a six-run outburst in the sixth inning. The Missions won the game by a final score of 9-2.

The RockHounds took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning. Starting pitcher Adrian Martinez allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. The next batter was Logan Davidson and he drove in a run with an RBI ground-rule double. Martinez was able to bounce back and kept the rest of the runners on base. Midland took a 1-0 lead.

The Missions took the lead in the top of the second inning due to more two-out magic. Brad Zunica was hit by a pitch to start the inning. He reached third base after a single from Jack Suwinski. Both runners would score on an RBI double from Chris Givin. Givin had been 1-for-13 to start the season. His hit gave the Missions a 2-1 lead.

Some questionable calls from the umpire crew early in the game lead to two ejections for San Antonio. Manager Phillip Wellman and pitching coach Pete Zamora both were tossed after arguing with the umpires.

After allowing an earned run in the first inning, Missions' starter Adrian Martinez pitched three scoreless innings. He ended up striking out a season high six batters.

Midland tied the game against new pitcher Mason Fox. After walking Nick Allen, he advanced to third base on a single from Logan Davidson. A wild pitch from Fox allowed Allen to score, tying the game at 2-2.

The Missions regained the lead by scoring six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The scoring started with an RBI single from Overstreet. A fielding error scored the next run for San Antonio. With the bases loaded, Suwinski drew a walk to score another run. The second fielding error of the inning allowed two more runs to score. Lastly, Chandler Seagle drove in his first run of the year with a sacrifice fly. The Missions led 8-2.

The RockHounds threatened in the bottom of the sixth against new pitcher Fred Schlichtholz. Midland loaded the bases with one out, but they stranded the runners after hitting into an inning-ending double play.

The scoring output continued in the seventh inning when CJ Abrams launched his second home run of the season. His solo blast made it a 9-2 game.

The Missions will begin a six-game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, May 18th. These will be the first home games of the season for San Antonio. The pitching matchups are yet to be determined. First pitch on Tuesday will be a 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 6-6 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 2-5, 2 R, HR, RBI, K

- Manager Phillip Wellman and pitching coach Pete Zamora were ejected for arguing with the umpires

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 0-4, R, RBI, 2 K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): IP, H, ER, BB, K

The Missions home opener will be Tuesday, May 18th against Frisco. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

