Rincon's HR Gives Drillers Fourth Straight Win

SPRINGDALE, AR - Tulsa outfielder Carlos Rincon has been enjoying one of the best offensive stretches of his career, but he saved his best for Sunday afternoon. After a disastrous bottom of the ninth inning allowed Northwest Arkansas to tie the Drillers and force extra innings, Rincon kept Tulsa from suffering a disappointing defeat. Rincon, who earlier in the game had extended his hitting streak to ten straight games, led off the tenth with his fourth home run of the season and helped the Drillers overcome the Naturals 6-4.

Michael Busch celebrates his third-inning home run in Sunday afternoon's win at Northwest Arkansas. (Tim Campbell)

The Drillers appeared headed to a win in the ninth inning after a defensive gem from centerfielder Jeren Kendall. With Tulsa holding a 4-3 lead, Rudy Martin led off the bottom of the ninth with a lined base hit, but Kendall threw Martin out with a strike to second base when he tried to stretch the hit into a double.

Kendall's gem became even bigger when reliever Guillermo Zuniga committed a throwing error to put the tying run at first. After a fly out, a base hit and a walk loaded the bases with two outs. Zuniga delivered two quick strikes to Angelo Castellano and was within one strike of ending the game before uncorking a 0-2 wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score and send the game to extra innings.

Rincon quickly ended the disappointment when he hit a full-count pitch over the left field wall that also scored the placed runner to give the Drillers a 6-4 lead.

Zuniga continued to make things difficult for himself, walking the leadoff man in the bottom of the tenth to put the tying run on base. He got an out before Zach Willeman was summoned from the Tulsa bullpen.

Willeman got a fielder's choice ground out and a fly out to end the game and give the Drillers the hard-earned win. It was the first save of the year for Willeman.

For much of the day, it appeared that a major leaguer and not Rincon would claim the game's decisive hit. After Michael Busch had given Tulsa a 1-0 lead in the top of the third with his fifth home run of the year, injured Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi gave the Naturals a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer off Tulsa starting pitcher Andre Jackson in the bottom half of the third.

The Drillers scored an unearned run in the sixth, but the Naturals lead was still intact heading into the eighth inning. Romer Cuadrado looked to possibly have the game winner when he put Tulsa in front with a two-out, two-run single that set the stage for the late drama and Rincon's eventual winner.

The win was the fourth straight for the Drillers and evened their season record at 6-6.

