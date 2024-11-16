Sun Hand Carolina First Loss of Season

November 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC earned a statement win Saturday night at Riverfront Stadium with a 2-1 victory over previously undefeated Carolina Ascent FC.

The Sun started the game the more aggressive side, controlling possession and taking multiple shots early on.

With the Sun looking threatening, Vivianne Bessette played a long ball to Natasha Flint in the 22nd minute, who was able to slot in the opening goal.

Carolina responded swiftly in the 35th minute, with Rylee Baisden managing to dribble past Ashley Orkus and put in the equalizer.

The momentum seemed to have turned in favor of the visitors as halftime approached, however, a deflected pass that ended up at the feet of Sydny Nasello provided the Sun the perfect opportunity to regain the lead.

Nasello connected with Giammona for the second-straight game, and the Sun took a 2-1 lead into the break.

The second half saw Tampa Bay playing to their advantage. The Sun took their time in possession and limited Carolina's opportunities to find a late leveler.

"The girls were disciplined on first and second balls," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown about her team defending the second-half lead. "We were really great with game management. Picked up two yellows, but that's okay."

Tampa Bay Sun FC improves to 4-4-3 on the season following the win and remains in fourth place in the league standings.

