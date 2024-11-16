Carolina Ascent FC Fall on the Road at Tampa Bay Sun

November 16, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Carolina Ascent Football Club faced the club's first defeat, 2-1, against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday evening at Riverfront Stadium. Carolina Ascent hosts Dallas Trinity FC in the fall home finale on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Carolina defense was under pressure for much of the first 10 minutes, but #1 Meagan McClelland kept it under control. Defender #4 Vicky Bruce had a dangerous offensive chance with a curling shot that hit the crossbar in the 13th minute.

Tampa Bay struck first with a one-on-one situation following a long ball over the top. #9 Natasha Flint put the Sun in the lead in the 22nd minute.

#10 Rylee Baisden scored her first goal of the season to bring the score level in the 35th minute. Almost identical to the goal that Tampa Bay scored, Bruce played a long ball over the top of the defense to Baisden who tapped the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Carolina Ascent continued attacking, but the Sun retook the lead just before halftime in the 44th minute. #19 Carlee Giammona made the most of a small space in the Carolina defense to slot a ball in the corner of the goal.

Halftime: Tampa Bay Sun FC 2, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

The visitors tested the Sun goalkeeper with a few chances back-to-back. #28 Ashley Orkus bobbled a catch and almost allowed #5 Jaydah Bedoya to capitalize on it. Then, #7 Jill Aguilera served a good cross to Baisden whose attempt landed just wide.

Just moments after entering for her Carolina Ascent debut, #24 Opeyemi Ajakaye collected the ball at the top of the penalty area and crossed the ball looking for Aguilera, but it was cleared away. Ajakaye almost got the game-tying goal in the 91st minute with a well-placed cross by #21 Renée Guion, but her header was inches wide.

Carolina Ascent kept the pressure high, and #12 Sydney Studer nearly poked the ball in on a poor header by the Tampa Bay defense. In the final attempt for the visitors, a long free kick by Guion challenged Orkus, but she managed to grab the ball.

Fulltime: Tampa Bay Sun FC 2, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

NOTABLES:

This was only the second time that Carolina Ascent FC conceded first. Carolina Ascent had not trailed since August 25.

#10 Rylee Baisden scored her first goal for Carolina Ascent, and #4 Vicky Bruce recorded her first assist.

#24 Opeyemi Ajakaye made her Carolina Ascent debut.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On the message to the team after the loss

"To give a boxing analogy, we took a punch to the mouth tonight and it hurt. It doesn't taste very good. Any boxer that's a contender wants to be a champion. Sometimes, you have to learn from a bad round or a bad fight and bring it next time. We weren't at our best tonight, but it's about stepping up and going again."

On the goals conceded

"The first goal was really disappointing. It's something that we have been really strong at; defending long balls, defending direct play. Tonight, we weren't good enough at it, especially in the first half."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC hosts Dallas Trinity FC in the final home match of the fall schedule on Saturday, November 23 at 7:00 p.m.

