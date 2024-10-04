Sun Fall in Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals to the Lynx, 90-81

October 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (28-12, 1-2) dropped Game 3 of the WNBA Semifinals to the Minnesota Lynx (30-10, 2-1), 90-81, at home in Uncasville. With the loss, the Sun trail the Lynx, 1-2, in the best-of-five playoff semifinal series.

All five Connecticut starters finished in double-figures, with Brionna Jones tallying a team-high 21 points, four rebounds and five assists. It marked her first double-digit outing during the 2024 postseason thus far and first 20+ point postseason performance since August 21, 2022.

DeWanna Bonner finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in the game. With 16 points on the night, she moved past Candace Parker for second all-time in scoring in WNBA postseason history. Bonner now has 1,159 points through a WNBA record 85 postseason contest appearances.

Marina Mabrey notched 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes played. She struggled from the floor, going just 6/20 from the field and 1/11 from beyond the three-point line. Alyssa Thomas added 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while DiJonai Carrington rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Carrington has finished in double-figures in all five of the Sun's postseason games.

Connecticut shot 41.1% (30-73), while Minnesota went 57.4% (35-61) from the field on the night, marking the highest field goal percentage the Sun have let up in franchise postseason history.

Napheesa Collier notched a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lynx. She also added three assists, two steals and one block. Courtney Williams added 16 points and eight assists on the night.

Game Runs:

1H: The Sun trailed the Lynx by seven, 23-16, after the first quarter of play. Connecticut shot just 38.9% (7/18) while Minnesota went 57.9% (11/19) through ten minutes of action. Minnesota extended their lead to nine, 26-17, forcing Connecticut into a timeout with 8:27 to play in the second. The Sun responded on a 6-0 run to close the gap to three, 26-23, to prompt a Lynx timeout with 7:31 to go in the half. Minnesota closed the quarter outscoring Connecticut, 22-13, to take a 48-36 lead into the break.

2H: The Sun began the second half on an 11-6 spurt to cut the deficit to seven, 54-47, with 5:20 to play in the third. Minnesota finished the quarter outscoring Connecticut, 14-7, to take a 14-point advantage into the fourth, 68-54. The Sun were able to cut the Lynx's lead to seven, 86-79, with 1:20 to go in the fourth, but Minnesota was able to close out the final moments of the game to take the 90-81 win over Connecticut.

Notes:

Tonight, marked Alyssa Thomas' 22 nd postseason outing with at least seven assists. She trails Sue Bird (23) for the most in WNBA postseason history.

Minnesota's 90 points mark a new 2024 postseason high for Sun opponents.

The Sun only capitalized on three three-point field goals; the team's fewest in a postseason game since September 13, 2022 (Finals Game 2 at Las Vegas).

Connecticut outscored Minnesota, 17-8, in second chance points, but Minnesota held the advantage in points in the paint (48-44), fast break points (5-3) and bench points (11-4).

Connecticut Sun in WNBA Semifinal Series:

2019

Won the series vs. Los Angeles 3-0.

2020

Lost the series vs. Las Vegas, 2-3.

Won games 1 and 3 and lost games 2, 4 and 5.

2021

Lost the series vs. Chicago, 1-4.

Won game 2 and lost games 1, 3 and 4.

2022

Won the series vs. Chicago, 3-2.

Won games 1, 4 and 5 and lost games 2 and 3.

2023

Lost the series vs. New York, 1-4.

Won game 1 and lost games 2, 3 and 4.

Team

Score

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

PTS

REB

AST

CON

81

16

20

18

27

Jones- 21

Thomas- 9

Thomas- 7

MIN

90

23

25

20

22

Collier- 26

Collier- 11

Williams- 8

NEXT GAME: The No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun will host the No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals on Sunday, October 6 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

