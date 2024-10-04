Tiffany Hayes Named Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

October 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that Las Vegas Aces guard Tiffany Hayes is the league's Kia 2024 Sixth Player of the Year presented annually to the WNBA's most valuable reserve.

Las Vegas signed Hayes out of retirement on May 31, and she went on to appear in 33 games, 28 of which came off the bench. On the season, she averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists while connecting on 50.0 percent of her shots from the field and 40.2 percent from 3-point range. She was even more effective after the Olympic break, averaging 10.7 points while making 51.9 percent of her shots, including 48.6 percent from distance.

Hayes' field goal percentage ranked 13th in the WNBA this season, and her 3-point field goal percentage was the 10th best in the league.

Hayes is the 4th player in franchise history to be recognized as Sixth Player of the Year, and this marks the 5th time in 6 seasons that the award has been presented to a member of the Aces.

Player Team Season

Tiffany Hayes Las Vegas Aces 2024

Alysha Clark Las Vegas Aces 2023

Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces 2021

Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces 2020

Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces 2019

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 4, 2024

