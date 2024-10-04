Indiana Fever Name Amber Cox Chief Operating Officer and General Manger

(INDIANAPOLIS) - The Indiana Fever have named Amber Cox Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, the team announced today. She will officially join the organization on October 28. The team also announced that Lin Dunn, the Fever's current General Manager, will move into a new position as Senior Advisor to Fever Basketball.

"I have known Amber for over 20 years and have watched her successfully build teams both on and off the court," said Kelly Krauskopf, who rejoined the Fever last month as the team's President for Business and Basketball Operations. "She brings a wide range of executive experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her as we build the Fever franchise into the next era of growth."

Cox has enjoyed significant success on both the basketball and business sides of various WNBA organizations. During her time as Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Wings, Cox led the day-to-day operations and oversaw tickets sales, partnerships, marketing, communications/broadcasting, and community efforts. Under her leadership, the Wings established franchise-best marks across key business metrics in 2023 and 2024, and this season the team recorded seven sellouts and played at 97% capacity at College Park Center.

From 2016-2021, Cox served as Vice President for Sports for the Connecticut Sun, where she led all revenue-generating operations for the organization. During her time in Connecticut, the Sun reached the 2019 WNBA Finals while experiencing growth across all business metrics. She began her career with the Phoenix Mercury, eventually becoming the organization's President and Chief Operating Officer. She was part of two WNBA Championships during that time, in 2007 and 2009, and drafted Brittney Griner in 2013.

"I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity," said Cox. "From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team's continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court."

Cox has experience across the sports industry. She led business operations during the inaugural season of the Kansas City Current of the NWSL, focusing on ticket sales, partnerships, local television deals, player experience, brand, and social and digital efforts. She also served as Chief Marketing Officer for the MLS' Houston Dynamo and NWSL's Houston Dash and was Associate Commissioner for Women's Basketball at the BIG EAST Conference from 2014-2015.

Dunn, who returned to the Fever prior to the 2022 WNBA Draft and officially became General Manager in early 2023, will remain as Senior Advisor for basketball. As General Manager, she guided the team through three historic drafts and built a talented roster that returned the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in eight years. A Hall of Fame coach, Dunn led the 2012 Fever to the WNBA Championship and helped make the franchise one of the most successful in League history.

"I can't thank Lin enough for the years she gave this franchise, coming out of coaching retirement and returning to oversee the basketball operation at such a pivotal time of transition," said Krauskopf. "I have such gratitude and respect for her."

