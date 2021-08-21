Sullivan's Travails Lead to Hops 5th Straight Defeat

During the 2021 season, the Hillsboro Hops have had a starting pitching rotation the envy of any team in High-A. But seven quality starters have pitched their way into promotions, two reaching the AAA level, while another high draft pick has been sidelined by injury. Among the reinforcements called up to bolster the staff, Collin Sullivan got his first taste of Advanced-A baseball Friday night and it didn't go down easy.

Signed by the Diamondbacks out of the University of South Florida last month, Sullivan (0-1) surrendered six hits and seven runs in just 1 1/3 innings in his second pro start as the Spokane Indians (48-44) stormed to an 11-3 victory over Hillsboro (42-50) at Avista Stadium. It was the sixth straight win for the red-hot Tribe, who have won 11 of their last 14 games in a late-season playoff chase. The Hops lost their fifth straight and sixth in the last seven.

The Indians sent ten men to the plate in a six-run second inning and never looked back. Four of their first seven hits went for extra bases as they teed off on Sullivan, who had two effective scoreless outings including one start at Low-A Visalia before coming to Hillsboro.

Will Ethridge (2-5) wavered with his command out of the gate, but after a walk and a hit batter to the first two Hops of the night, the former Ole Miss Bulldog faced the minimum number of batters and held the Hops hitless until the fifth inning.

Already down 8-0, the Hops strung together three consecutive hits to start the fifth, with Elijah Green, also making his Hops debut, driving in Blaze Alexander with a base hit through the left side after a long battle against Ethridge. Greene would get picked off, but Leodany Perez plate another run with a fielder's choice to score Nick Dalesandro.

Down 9-2 in the eighth, Andy Yerzy hit his fourth home run of the series and 13th of the season to complete the Hops scoring.

Spokane outhit Hillsboro decisively for the third consecutive night, collecting 15 hits. Jack Blomgren and Austin Bernard each had three hits. Blomgren had a triple and two runs scored with an RBI and Bernard collected a double, run and RBI. Cade Harrisdoubled and drove in three runs. Eight of Spokane's nine batters had hits and all nine had either a run or an RBI. Greene was the only Hop with multiple hits.

The Hops look to regroup on Saturday in game four of the series. Game time is 6:35 p.m. with pregame airtime at 6:20 p.m. on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

