Six-Run Second Gives Spokane Sixth-Straight Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians used a six-run second inning and a solid pitching performance from Will Ethridge to defeat the Hillsboro Hops, 11-3, and secure their sixth-straight win on Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, SWX , KAYU, and Nspire Magazine.

TOP PERFORMERS

In his Avista Stadium debut, Austin Bernard finished with a three-hit night along with a run and an RBI. It's his first three-hit night since he picked up four hits on May 8, 2019 with the High-A Lancaster Jethawks.

Will Ethridge earned his second win of the season, tossing six innings and giving up just two runs. He's thrown at least five innings in each of his last seven starts.

Jack Blomgren collected three hits, including a triple in the first inning. He added two runs and an RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spokane bats were active early and often. The Indians went 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Daniel Montano had another multi-hit night, going 2-for-3. He's recorded at least one hit in 11 of his last 12 games and his average has jumped from .188 to .330.

Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a 2-for-5 night. He's batting .340 in the month of August.

KEY MOMENT

After Grant Lavigne grounded out to start the bottom of the second, Spokane's next seven hitters reached base, chasing Hillsboro starter Collin Sullivan from the game. Six of those Indians would come around to score and give Spokane a 7-0 lead after two innings, which was plenty of support for Will Ethridge.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Eugene got a walk-off homer from Sean Roby to beat Everett, 8-7, and move within one game of the AquaSox for the lead in the High-A West.

Vancouver scored three runs in the seventh to upend Tri-City, 5-2.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Hops continue their six-game series on Saturday for Storybook Princess Night presented by Bulldog Rooter and KREM 2 TV . Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters. The postgame fireworks originally scheduled have been canceled due to extreme fire danger. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

