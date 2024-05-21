Sugar Skulls Complete Biggest Upset of Season, Defeating Formerly Undefeated Knight Hawks
May 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Sugar Skulls snapped a four-game losing streak in epic fashion with a 51-50 overtime victory on Saturday night.
There's no doubt about it- this will be a night forever remembered in Tucson Sugar Skulls lore. On an evening that provided plenty of dramatics that weren't for the faint of the heart, the Sugar Skulls ultimately prevailed over the once-undefeated Knight Hawks.
Last weekend, Head Coach Billy Back used his challenge flags to no avail. One week later, Back came up clutch with the red flag in his pocket. After it appeared that Mylik Mitchell committed an intentional grounding penalty in his own end zone, coach Back believed there was illegal contact committed by a Vegas defender. Following a lengthy review by officials, it was determined that Back was correct in his assumption, and the call on the field of a safety was reversed.
Even though Tucson missed a potential game-winning field goal, Back's challenge saved the day.
In front of 2,169 screaming Sugar Skulls fans at home, the crowd erupted into a full-blown frenzy when coach Back and his staff's decision to go for the win on a two-point conversion paid off. Shortly after, Mike Jones scored a touchdown from two yards out, narrowing the lead to one point in overtime.
Emphasizing the ground game in overtime, Back called upon Mike Jones again to cap off the magnificent drive with a game-winning PAT rushing attempt. With his boldness paying off in a big way, this could be what the Sugar Skulls desperately need to turn the season around.
Finally, Tucson basked in the glory of being the victor. With their second win of the season under their belts, the Skulls will hit the road next weekend for the first time in two weeks for a rematch with the Northern Arizona Wranglers.
