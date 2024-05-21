IFL Coaches Poll - Week 10
May 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
Week 10 of the 2024 IFL season has concluded, resulting in the most movement this poll has seen all season. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.
Bay Area Panthers (+1)
Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)
Green Bay Blizzard (+2)
Frisco Fighters (-1)
San Diego Strike Force (+1)
Northern Arizona Wranglers (+1)
Massachusetts Pirates (-3)
San Antonio Gunslingers (+1)
Arizona Rattlers (-1)
Quad City Steamwheelers (-)
Tucson Sugar Skulls (+2)
Sioux Falls Storm (+2)
Tulsa Oilers (-2)
Iowa Barnstormers (-2)
Jacksonville Sharks (-)
Duke City Gladiators (-)
After a two-week stint atop the Coaches Poll, the Vegas Knight Hawks were dethroned following an upset loss to the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Bay Area retook the top spot, while three teams tied for the highest riser of the week: Green Bay, Tucson, and Sioux Falls. In a week featuring three upsets, multiple teams see themselves in different spots from last week's poll.
Week 11 gives four teams a bye week, featuring a six-game slate from Friday to Sunday. Kicking off Week 11, the Green Bay Blizzard travel to Des Moines, IA, to face off against the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:05 p.m. CT on Friday. Catch all the action streamed live on YouTube or Caffeine.
