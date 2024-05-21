1/2 Price Tickets for the Kids this Weekend
May 21, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Massachusetts Pirates News Release
The Massachusetts Pirates will take on the Tulsa Oilers in a key divisional matchup this Saturday, May 25th. Come on out to the Tsongas Center to check out New England's professional arena football team; doors open at 6 pm with a 7:05 pm kick-off. Get loud and close to the action with a chance to be seen live on NESN. The Pirates are at the midway point of the season; if you were thinking about coming out to a game this season and haven't yet, now is the time to come out and support!
This Saturday's game is Youth Sports Night! The Pirates have invited youth sports teams from around New England to join us for a night of football and fun! If you're interested in bringing your team out, reach out to [email protected] to access the biggest discounts and additional experiences! Kids can walk away with free posters and a game ball, if you catch one during the game!
Single game tickets are available at the Tsongas Center Box Office and tsongascenter.com. Use Promo code YOUTHSPORTS to unlock $6 tickets for kids 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. For further discounts and additional games, contact the Massachusetts Pirates at 508-452-6277(MASS). The Massachusetts Pirates can't wait to see you this weekend!
