Stud Pitcher Goudeau Returns to Monarchs

April 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Ashton Goudeau was one of the Kansas City Monarchs' most important players down the stretch in the team's run to a league championship in 2023. Now he's returning to the Monarchs for 2024.

Goudeau has 27 career MLB appearances with the Rockies and Reds in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He owns 40 career strikeouts in 63 MLB innings.

He joined the Monarchs in August of 2023, immediately becoming one of the most dependable members of the team's starting rotation.

Perhaps Goudeau's biggest moment in a Monarchs uniform was his start in Game 2 of the league semifinals, with the Monarchs needing a win to keep their season alive. Goudeau held Sioux City scoreless over eight innings, striking out five and walking none.

The Monarchs' home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

The 31-year-old right-hander was born in Newport, Arkansas and went to high school in Union, Missouri. He played college ball at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Royals drafted Goudeau in the 27th round in 2012; he made his pro debut with the organization that summer at the age of 19. He was promoted to High-A in 2015 and made his Double-A debut in 2016.

Goudeau was traded to the Mariners ahead of the 2018 season, making his Triple-A debut with Tacoma that year.

Goudeau moved to the Rockies in free agency the following offseason, pitching in Double-A in 2019. He earned a spot in the prestigious Arizona Fall League that year.

Goudeau did not allow a run over 13 fall league innings against some of the game's top prospects, earning a spot on the AFL's Rising Stars team.

At 28, Goudeau made his big-league debut on August 19, 2020. He made four appearances with the Rockies that season.

Goudeau bounced between several organizations in the 2020-21 offseason, eventually landing with the Reds. He made five relief appearances for Cincinnati that season. He'd return to the Rockies organization later in 2021 for 11 appearances. That included his lone big-league start, where he held the Arizona Diamondbacks to no runs and one hit over three innings on October 3.

Goudeau made 12 more appearances for the Rockies in 2022. He owns a 5.57 career big-league ERA.

Goudeau pitched with Triple-A Toledo in the Tigers organization earlier in 2023 before signing with the Monarchs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.