Goldeyes Re-Sign Star Outfielder Max Murphy

April 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing of outfielder Max Murphy Thursday.

One of the most prolific run producers in American Association history, Murphy was named the league's Player of the Year following the 2022 campaign.

The 31-year-old hit 26 home runs in 2023 - tied for second place in the circuit. Murphy finished the season among the league leaders in runs batted in (84), at bats (391), games played (99), total bases (213), extra-base hits (48), and slugging percentage (.548).

Murphy has been named to multiple mid-season and post-season All-Star teams during his time in the league, which has spanned six seasons and 504 games. He enters the upcoming season just one home run shy of 100 in the American Association.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota has hit .287 over his professional career, with 142 home runs, 216 doubles, and 601 RBIs.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and garnered a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

"I'm sure I share in Goldeyes fans' excitement that we are getting Max back," said manager Logan Watkins. "He has been one of the premiere players in the league for the last several years and will go down as an all-time Goldeyes great. He is still in the prime of his career and he turns an already strong lineup into one of the best in the league on paper."

Winnipeg now has 22 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Joey Matulovich

OF Max Murphy

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.