Strykers Announce 2024-25 MASL Regular Season Schedule

October 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Ontario, Calif. - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) today unveiled the complete 2024-25 regular season schedules for all of its member clubs, confirming that the Empire Strykers will once again play 12 home games and 12 away games. The Southern Californians will kick things off on the road in early December and also conclude their schedule away from home in late March. In a major shift away from previous campaigns, playoff positioning will be determined via a twelve-team single table ranking. The postseason format will be announced at a later date.

The Monterrey Flash is set to go on hiatus and is expected to be back competing in the MASL in 2025-26.

Just as in 2023-24, the Strykers open their season with a trip to Mexico and a clash with the defending champion, as they take on back-to-back Ron Newman Cup winner Chihuahua Savage on Friday, December 6, 2024. The club's first home game at Ontario's Toyota Arena is a meeting with Utica City FC exactly one week later. Empire will play its final home match against the San Diego Sockers on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and its regular season finale away to the Dallas Sidekicks on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Over the course of their campaign, the Strykers will play three games each against Chihuahua and the Texas Outlaws. Intriguingly, Head Coach Paul Wright's men will face off five times each with regional rival San Diego and with the Tacoma Stars. In recent years, Empire and Tacoma have been engaged in several neck-and-neck duels for a single remaining playoff berth. The only MASL team the Strykers will not face during their 2024-25 regular season is the Harrisburg Heat.

Despite logistical challenges, Empire's front office succeeded in its mission to schedule the majority of home games for non-school nights, with six falling on Sundays and one - the home opener against Utica - on a Friday.

Season tickets packages for the Empire Strykers' 2024-25 MASL campaign are available now and may be purchased here. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

