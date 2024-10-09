Dallas Sidekicks Announce Full Schedule for 2024-2025 MASL Season

October 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have released the full 2024-2025 MASL season schedule. The Sidekicks finished off last season with a three-game winning streak under the direction of Head Coach Terry Woodberry and are hoping to continue the streak into the upcoming season.

The Sidekicks will start the season on the road as they take on the Kansas City Comets on Sunday, December 15. This will mark their first meeting since the 2021-2022 season. The Sidekicks will continue on the road on Friday, December 20, facing the St. Louis Ambush. In their last meeting, the Sidekicks defeated the Ambush 7-2.

The next day, the Sidekicks will return home for their Home Opener on Saturday, December 21. They will face the Milwaukee Wave at 7 PM at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

DATE TIME (ET) VISITOR HOME

Sunday, December 15, 2024 5:05 PM Dallas Kansas City

Friday, December 20, 2024 8:05 PM Dallas St Louis

Saturday, December 21, 2024 8:00 PM Milwaukee Dallas

Saturday, December 28, 2024 7:05 PM Dallas Milwaukee

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 4:05 PM Dallas Milwaukee

Saturday, January 4, 2025 8:00 PM Harrisburg Dallas

Sunday, January 5, 2025 4:05 PM Dallas St Louis

Thursday, January 9, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas

Saturday, January 11, 2025 8:00 PM Empire Dallas

Friday, January 17, 2025 9:00 PM Dallas Chihuahua

Saturday, January 18, 2025 9:00 PM Dallas Chihuahua

Saturday, January 25, 2025 7:05 PM Dallas Harrisburg

Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:00 PM Dallas Baltimore

Thursday, January 30, 2025 8:00 PM Kansas City Dallas

Sunday, February 2, 2025 5:00 PM Texas Dallas

Monday, February 3, 2025 8:00 PM Utica Dallas

Saturday, February 8, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas

Thursday, February 13, 2025 8:00 PM Texas Dallas

Saturday, March 1, 2025 8:00 PM Chihuahua Dallas

Saturday, March 8, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas

Monday, March 10, 2025 8:00 PM Tacoma Dallas

Saturday, March 15, 2025 8:00 PM Texas Dallas

Monday, March 24, 2025 8:00 PM St. Louis Dallas

Saturday, March 29, 2025 8:00 PM Empire Dallas

Season Ticket Memberships are ON SALE NOW! Visit dallassidekicks.com/SeasonTickets or email tickets@dallassidekicks.com to find the perfect package for you!

