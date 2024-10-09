Dallas Sidekicks Announce Full Schedule for 2024-2025 MASL Season
October 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks News Release
Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks have released the full 2024-2025 MASL season schedule. The Sidekicks finished off last season with a three-game winning streak under the direction of Head Coach Terry Woodberry and are hoping to continue the streak into the upcoming season.
The Sidekicks will start the season on the road as they take on the Kansas City Comets on Sunday, December 15. This will mark their first meeting since the 2021-2022 season. The Sidekicks will continue on the road on Friday, December 20, facing the St. Louis Ambush. In their last meeting, the Sidekicks defeated the Ambush 7-2.
The next day, the Sidekicks will return home for their Home Opener on Saturday, December 21. They will face the Milwaukee Wave at 7 PM at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
DATE TIME (ET) VISITOR HOME
Sunday, December 15, 2024 5:05 PM Dallas Kansas City
Friday, December 20, 2024 8:05 PM Dallas St Louis
Saturday, December 21, 2024 8:00 PM Milwaukee Dallas
Saturday, December 28, 2024 7:05 PM Dallas Milwaukee
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 4:05 PM Dallas Milwaukee
Saturday, January 4, 2025 8:00 PM Harrisburg Dallas
Sunday, January 5, 2025 4:05 PM Dallas St Louis
Thursday, January 9, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas
Saturday, January 11, 2025 8:00 PM Empire Dallas
Friday, January 17, 2025 9:00 PM Dallas Chihuahua
Saturday, January 18, 2025 9:00 PM Dallas Chihuahua
Saturday, January 25, 2025 7:05 PM Dallas Harrisburg
Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:00 PM Dallas Baltimore
Thursday, January 30, 2025 8:00 PM Kansas City Dallas
Sunday, February 2, 2025 5:00 PM Texas Dallas
Monday, February 3, 2025 8:00 PM Utica Dallas
Saturday, February 8, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas
Thursday, February 13, 2025 8:00 PM Texas Dallas
Saturday, March 1, 2025 8:00 PM Chihuahua Dallas
Saturday, March 8, 2025 8:05 PM Dallas Texas
Monday, March 10, 2025 8:00 PM Tacoma Dallas
Saturday, March 15, 2025 8:00 PM Texas Dallas
Monday, March 24, 2025 8:00 PM St. Louis Dallas
Saturday, March 29, 2025 8:00 PM Empire Dallas
Season Ticket Memberships are ON SALE NOW! Visit dallassidekicks.com/SeasonTickets or email tickets@dallassidekicks.com to find the perfect package for you!
