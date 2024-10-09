Harrisburg Heat Unveils 2024-25 MASL Season Schedule

October 9, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat is excited to announce their schedule for the 2024-25 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season. This year promises action-packed matches against top rivals both at home and on the road.

The Heat will kick off the season with an away match against the Baltimore Blast on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Fans can catch the home opener at the Equine Arena within the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 7:05 PM, hosting Utica City FC.

Key highlights include three home games against the Baltimore Blast as well as Utica FC. The Heat will also have two matchups against the reigning MASL champion Chihuahua Savage. Kansas City, Dallas, and St. Louis will also be coming to Harrisburg for games this season.

All home games will take place at the Equine Arena within the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, where fans can experience thrilling indoor soccer action up close. Individual tickets will be ready for sale soon.

