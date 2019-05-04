Strong Pitching Leads to Third Straight Win

STOCKTON, CA. - Using an opener for the first time this season, four Modesto Nuts pitchers combined to give up just four hits and beat the Stockton Ports 4-1 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Entering Friday's game with 147 career appearances, Matt Walker made the first start of his career, opening for the Nuts and retiring the Ports in order in the 1st inning with a strikeout. Austin Hutchison, originally scheduled to start, entered the game in the 2nd and picked up his first win of the season, working 6 innings while giving up just one run and striking out 8.

In relief of Hutchison, Sam Delaplane pitched a perfect 8th inning, and Joey Gerber picked up his 4th save of the year, setting the Ports down in order in the bottom of the 9th.

Jack Larsen scored two runs and collected two hits, including his 4th home run of the season, a solo shot to left field in the top of the 1st. Joe Rizzo had three hits and scored a run and raised his batting average to .340 which is tops in the California League.

The Nuts will continue this three-game series in Stockton on Saturday night. First pitch against the Ports is scheduled for 7:10pm. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

