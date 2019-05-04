Quakes Swat Four Homers in Win

San Jose, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense slugged a season-high four homers in Friday's 10-3 win over the San Jose Giants.

Playing as Los Temblores de Rancho Cucamonga for the second straight game, Rancho scored double-digit runs for just the second time this year, using a 12-hit attack to defeat Los Churros de San Jose for the third time in four tries in 2019.

Donovan Casey, Carlos Rincon, Devin Mann and Connor Wong all went deep, helping Rancho maintain a three-game lead in the South Division.

After Casey's second blast of the year made it 1-0 against Matt Frisbee (0-2) in the second, Rancho broke it open with four in the third and four more in the fourth, taking a commanding 9-0 lead.

Rincon's fifth of the year capped a four-run third, while Mann and Wong went back-to-back in the fourth. Mann's home run was his fifth, as he finished the game with four RBIs. Wong leads the team in round-trippers, with six on the year.

On the hill, Rancho had one of their better nights of the year, as Leo Crawford, Connor Mitchell, Justin Bruihl and Wes Helsabeck combined to keep San Jose from any earned runs.

Mitchell (1-0) fired two scoreless innings and earned the win, before an error cost him three unearned runs in the sixth, as the Giants closed the gap to 10-3.

That's as close as they'd come, as Bruihl dominated over his two and a third. Helsabeck finished it off with a scoreless ninth.

Rancho (18-11) will send Michael Grove (0-0) to the mound on Saturday, while San Jose will counter with Aaron Phillips (0-3) at 5:00pm.

