Rolison, Early Offense Help 'Hawks Beat Storm
May 4, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lancaster JetHawks News Release
LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks scored eight early runs and Ryan Rolison pitched into the sixth as Lancaster took down Lake Elsinore, 10-5, in the series opener at The Hangar Friday night. Rolison earned his first win with the JetHawks to put the team over .500 again.
Lancaster (15-14) wasted no time jumping in front, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Casey Golden got things started with a two-run double. Sean Bouchard added an RBI single, and Todd Czinege hit a two-run home run.
Ramon Marcelino drove in a pair with a single in the second, putting the JetHawks on top, 8-0. Czinege and Golden led the way on offense. Czinege finished a triple shy of the cycle, and Golden went 4-for-5 with three doubles. The early damage came against Storm starter Aaron Leasher (0-4).
Ryan Rolison (1-0) earned first Cal League win. The lefty struck out a career-high eight in 5.2 innings while walking just one. Lake Elsinore (12-17) scored just once against Lancaster's starter, on a Luis Campusano home run.
Things slowed down late, but Lancaster added a pair of runs in the seventh inning to hold off the Storm. The JetHawks are 5-3 against Lake Elsinore this season. They earned their first win as El Viento de Lancaster, part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative.
The three-game series continues Saturday night. The JetHawks have not announced a starter, while Lake Elsinore will go with Tom Cosgrove (1-3). First pitch is 6:05 pm at The Hangar.
JetHawks single game tickets, group tickets, ticket packages and season tickets are on sale now. Visit jethawks.com or call (661) 726-5400 for more information.
