Strong Pitching Holds off Florence Bats in Loss at Southern Illinois

July 20, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







Marion, Ill. - Southern Illinois' starter Zac Westcott was the story on Tuesday evening in a 5-1 Southern Illinois Miners win over the Florence Y'alls.

Westcott, who entered the ballgame winning four starts in a row, picked up right where he left off, flirting with perfection and then a no hitter on Tuesday night. Westcott did not allow a base runner until the seventh inning, when Florence shortstop Andres Rios drew a one-out walk. Westcott took the no-hitter into the next inning when Florence finally broke through in the hit and the run columns.

In the eighth, Trevor Craport drew a leadoff walk and Jordan Brower ripped his ninth two-bagger of the season with one out to make it a 5-1 ball game. The double was Florence's first hit of the ball game.

Westcott got the win going 7.1 Innings, allowing just one hit, one run and striking out eight.

The offense for Southern Illinois was supplied by RBIs from Luke Mangieri, Jared Mang, Yeltsin Gudio, Nolan Earley and Anthony Brocato.

Jonaiker Villalobos got the loss going 6 innings, allowing four runs (three earned), striking out three and walking none.

Florence made it interesting in the ninth inning after back-to-back one-out knocks from Harrison DiNicola and Andres Rios. However, Ryan Miller entered the game for Southern Illinois and closed the door earning himself his fourth save of the season.

These two teams will match up again tomorrow night at 8:05 ET. On the hill for Florence Kevin Hahn and for Southern Illinois it will be Chase Cunningham.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls return home on July 23 for a three-game home stand against the Joliet Slammers. Tickets are on sale now for those series and the rest of the 2021 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.