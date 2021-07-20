Miners Cruise Past Tri-City

July 20, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners (30-15) earned their third straight victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats (21-23) on Tuesday night, winning by a score of 14-1. The Miners got the offense rolling early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second inning. Mike Castellani was given the early advantage, and never looked back. Sussex County added seven runs in the middle innings, stretching their lead to 11. Tri-City got a run in the top of the seventh, but two scoreless innings from Tyler Luneke and Alexander Vargas put the game away for the Miners.

Sussex County got home runs from Juan Kelly, Audy Ciriaco and Trevin Esquerra. All three of them had three hits each, combining for eight runs batted in. Chuck Taylor extended his hit streak to a league high and franchise record-tying 20 games, going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. The Miners outfielder now has a .365 batting average for the season.

Mike Castellani had another brilliant performance on the mound, only giving up four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work. The left-handed starter is now 5-2 with a 5.26 ERA on the season. Josh Hiatt took the loss for the ValleyCats, giving up four hits and four earned runs in three innings.

The Miners and ValleyCats will continue their three-game set tomorrow evening, with a 7:05 first pitch scheduled. Turner Larkins will be on the mound for Tri-City, while the starter for Sussex County has yet to be determined.

Article written by Christian De Block

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.