Storm's Victory in San Bernadino Puts Them One Win away from Championship Series

September 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







Last night, the Lake Elsinore Storm arrived in San Bernardino for Game One of the 2022 Single-A Playoffs and left San Manuel Stadium for the final time in 2022 with a victory. This first win in a best of 3 series puts them just one win away from reaching the championship series as they look for their first championship since 2011.

Victor Lizarraga began his night on the mound as the Storm's Game One starter. He was given this opportunity due, in large part, to his first Minor League season concluding in an impressive fashion. At just 18 years of age, he would finish the year with the most innings pitched of any Storm pitcher, an an ERA of just 3.43, and 15 strikeouts in his last 11.1 innings pitched. In last night's game, he would take full advantage of this opportunity by getting through 5.2 innings of work, giving up just 2 runs, and striking out 9 total batters. It was an exquisite night of pitching from the Padres 7th ranked prospect and all but guaranteed their win.

His lone mistake came in the 4th inning when a single was struck between a groundout and a strikeout. This would bring David Calabrese to the plate with two outs and one man on. After Lizarraga fell behind 3-1, Calabrese would send the 6th pitch of the at bat to deep center field and over the wall. This inning would make up 2 of the 3 total hits Lizarraga would give up in the game.

Despite this two-run shot, the 66ers never saw a lead in this game. Griffin Doersching, the Padres 8th round draft pick in the 2022 draft, would destroy a baseball in the second inning, scoring him and Juan Zabala. This made Calabrese's synonymous home run in the fourth inning just a game-tying shot.

The Padres' top prospect would quickly give the Storm back a lead that they would never give away. Jackson Merrill's single in the top of the 5th inning would make it a 3-2 game with Lizarraga still on the mound. He would not exit the game until 2 outs into the 6th inning. He would be supplanted by Will Geerdes. Geerdes would finish the game, going 3.2 innings, disallowing a hit, and striking out 2. Storm pitching would allow just 3 total hits, 2 total runs, and combine for 11 strikeouts.

Both were rewarded for their masterful performances with a game-clinching 9th inning. Griffin Doersching, who would finisht he nights with 3 hits and 3 RBIS, would send his second home run of the game to deep center field, giving the Storm a 4-2 cushion to work with for the final three outs of the game. Luckily, they would get even more insurance. Marcos Castañon, Nathan Martorella, and Kai Murphy, who joined the game after an injury to Samuel Zavala, would each bring runs home either by working the count, hitting a single, or profiting off of an Inland Empire mistake.

Their 6 insurance runs would be more than enough as the Storm cemented the score at 9-2. This win guarantees at least two games at The Diamond and puts them one win away from the final series of the year.

They will play Game Two on Thursday night at 7:05 PM at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore. Tickets availalble online for $35 guarantees you at least two games while $20 tickets will be available at our box office.

