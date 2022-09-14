Giants Fall Behind Early, Lose 12-3 In Game 1

September 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back on Tuesday night to hand the Giants a 12-3 loss in Game 1 of the best-of-three North Division Series. In front of a spirited playoff crowd at Excite Ballpark, the Grizzlies stole the show when they sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening frame and then withstood an early comeback push from San Jose before cruising to the victory.

The series now shifts to Fresno for Game 2 on Thursday night with the Giants needing a win to keep their season alive. A San Jose victory would force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday in Fresno.

Adrian Sugastey (2-for-4, RBI) had a pair of hits and Yorlis Rodriguez (1-for-4, HR, RBI) smacked a solo home run to lead the Giants offensively in the Game 1 loss.

Tuesday's contest got off to a disastrous start for San Jose as the Grizzlies scored three runs against Giants starter Nick Sinacola before an out was recorded. Adael Amador started the game by drawing a walk before Benny Montgomery singled up the middle. Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a soft liner just inside the right field foul line. As the ball rolled into the corner, both Amador and Montgomery scored while Fernandez raced into third with a triple. Clean-up hitter Jordan Beck was up next and he produced an RBI single as Fernandez came home to make it 3-0.

After Sinacola struck out Juan Brito for the first out, Juan Guerrero singled and a Sterlin Thompson RBI double extended the Fresno lead to 4-0. Braxton Fulford then laced a triple to the wall in right center field - the second three-bagger of the inning - as two more runs came home for a 6-0 Grizzlies advantage. The hit knocked Sinacola out of the game as the San Jose right-hander retired only one of the eight batters he faced.

Fresno added two more runs in the top of the third against reliever Julio Rodriguez to push their lead to 8-0. Two walks and an HBP loaded the bases with two outs before Beck came through with a two-RBI single.

The Giants looked to get back into the game with a rally in the bottom of the third. Rodriguez led off the inning with a solo home run to left to put San Jose on the board.

Diego Velasquez followed with a single before Wade Meckler walked with one out. Aeverson Arteaga then singled into left to load the bases for the Giants. A five-pitch walk to Logan Wyatt forced home another run before Sugastey grounded a single through the hole on the left side plating Meckler to bring San Jose within 8-3.

Unfortunately, the Giants would get no closer as with the bases still loaded, Ghordy Santos hit a slow grounder back to Grizzlies reliever Cullen Kafka, who quickly threw home to start an inning-ending double play. San Jose would then not score for the remainder of the night.

Fresno stretched their lead to 10-3 with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. A.J. Lewis led off with the Grizzlies' third triple of the game before Amador was plunked. Montgomery then hit a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the inning. Fernandez followed with a sharp single into right that glanced off the glove of the right fielder Santos and rolled to the warning track. The error allowed Amador to score with Fresno's 10th run of the contest.

The Grizzlies then scored two more runs in the top of the eighth on a Thompson two-out RBI single before a Fulford RBI triple to bring the game to its final margin of 12-3.

Kafka earned the win for Fresno after pitching three scoreless innings of long relief. Grizzlies hurlers Luis Amoroso, Tanner Propst and Sergio Sanchez then combined on 3 2/3 shutout innings with only one hit allowed to finish the game. 12 of the last 13 Giants hitters were retired by Fresno pitching.

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Fresno out-hit San Jose 13-7. The Grizzlies were 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position compared to 2-for-8 for the Giants. Fresno hit four triples, including two from #8 hitter Braxton Fulford (2-for-5, 2 3B, 3 RBI). San Jose used seven pitchers.

Long Ball: Yorlis Rodriguez homered in his first at-bat of the playoffs after hitting 16 round-trippers for the Giants during the regular season. 10 of his 16 homers came in his last 48 games dating back to July 9.

Roster Moves: Ghordy Santos was added to San Jose's roster from High-A Eugene before the game on Tuesday. Santos, who hadn't played since June 30 due to an injury, was a key member of the Giants' 2021 championship team. Santos hit .317 in 24 games for San Jose last season before going 4-for-10 in the Championship Series. He was hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday in his 2022 San Jose debut. In a corresponding roster move, infielder Andrew Kachel was placed on the injured list.

On Deck: Following a travel day, the Giants and Grizzlies continue the playoff series with Game 2 on Thursday night in Fresno. First pitch at Chukchansi Park is set for 7:05 PM. Ryan Murphy is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.