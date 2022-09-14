Grizzlies Thrash Giants 12-3 In Game 1 Of Divisional Series

September 14, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







San Jose, CA - In Game 1 of the California League Northern Divisional Series, the Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) routed the San Jose Giants (0-1) 12-3 Tuesday night from Excite Ballpark. Fresno improved to 18-3 on Tuesdays and 20-4 in the first game of a series this season. The Grizzlies moved to 18-13 overall against the Giants in 2022.

Fresno's offense scored 12 runs on 13 hits with every starter reaching base at least once. The Grizzlies recorded a season-high four triples among their 13 hits. Fresno tallied half of their runs in the first and plated two runs in three other frames. Braxton Fulford led the charge with a pair of triples and three RBI. Fulford tied the Grizzlies franchise record for triples in a single game. Juan Guerrero was the most recent player to complete the feat on August 2nd, 2022. Yanquiel Fernandez supplied a pair of hits with one landing for a two-RBI triple. Fernandez waltzed home once on a Jordan Beck single. Beck mashed a trio of singles up the middle, driving in three runs and scoring twice. The first professional triple of A.J. Lewis' career was the final three-bagger of the night for Fresno.

Besides the players mentioned above, the rest of the Grizzlies lineup roared to successful evenings. Sterlin Thompson whacked two hits, including a double. Thompson notched two RBI and a pair of runs. Guerrero reached base three times, mustering a run. Benny Montgomery extended his hit streak to 15 games after a first inning single. Adael Amador was beaned twice, drew two walks and scampered home three times. Juan Brito walked once in the win.

Five Fresno pitchers were on cruise control thanks to the run support. Jaden Hill tossed two and one-third frames of three-run ball. He fanned three before departing for the night. Cullen Kafka (1-0) received the victory after three scoreless innings. Kafka also punched out three batters. Luis Amoroso, Tanner Propst and Sergio Sanchez combined for three and two-thirds shutout frames, striking out four.

The Giants etched all of their runs in the third. Yorlis Rodriguez swatted a solo shot to left, his first of the postseason. Logan Wyatt yielded a bases-loaded walk and Adrian Sugastey ripped a single to left. Nick Sinacola (0-1) suffered the setback after he exited with one out in the first. Sinacola was tagged for six runs on six hits and a walk. The series shifts to Fresno and Chukchansi Park on Thursday, September 15th for Game 2.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Braxton Fulford (2-5, 2 3B, 3 RBI)

- LF Jordan Beck (3-5, 3 RBI, 2 R)

- RF Yanquiel Fernandez (2-6, 3B, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 3B Yorlis Rodriguez (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Adrian Sugastey (2-4, RBI)

- 1B Logan Wyatt (1-3, RBI, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday September 15 San Jose

Giants

(Home) San Jose RHP Ryan Murphy (0-0, 10.80) vs. Fresno RHP Brayan Castillo (4-4, 5.62) (Game 2 of Northern Divisional Series) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

A.J. Lewis has walked 12 times and has been beaned by three pitches in his last six games against San Jose.

