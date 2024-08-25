Stormers Win High-Scoring Rubber Game over Ducks

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 14-10 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Ducks jumped out in front 1-0 in the top half of the first inning courtesy of a Yonny Hernandez run-scoring single off Stormers starting pitcher Brady Tedesco. Lancaster tied the game at one a half inning later on Niko Hulsizer's sacrifice fly versus Long Island starter Mike Montgomery. Three Flock runs gave the visitors a 4-1 advantage on a Hernandez RBI groundout and solo home runs from Alexis Pantoja and JC Encarnacion, but Lancaster went ahead 5-4 with four funs in the fourth by way of an Isan Diaz RBI single, Mason Martin solo home run and Chris Proctor two-run base hit.

Long Island plated a pair in the fifth to jump back out in front 6-5 thanks to run-scoring singles from Yoelquis Cespedes and Pantoja, but Lancaster tallied nine unanswered runs over the next four innings for a 14-6 cushion, highlighted by a Martin two-run tater, a Joe Stewart three-run shot and a solo roundtripper from Proctor. The Ducks scored four runs in the ninth on a Pantoja RBI fielder's choice, a Heath two-run single and an RBI base knock from Hernandez, but the rally would come up just short as the Stormers were able to hang on for the triumph.

Tedesco tallied a no-decision after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits across an inning and a third on the mound, walking and striking out three. Jackson Rees (6-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief on two hits and three strikeouts. Montgomery (6-6) was tagged with the loss, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits in four innings, walking one while striking out a season-high seven batters.

Heath had four hits, including a triple along with two runs batted in, a run scored and a stolen base, Hernandez had a pair of hits while driving in three and swiping a bag, and Pantoja had three hits and runs batted in and crossed the plate twice and notched his first home run in a Flock uniform.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (6-7, 5.08) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Michael Horrell (4-6, 5.53).

