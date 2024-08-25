Stormers Explode, Survive Ducks Charge

The Lancaster Stormers erupted for 13 runs in a span of five innings on Sunday afternoon, then had to withstand a rocky ninth inning as Lancaster outlasted the Long Island Ducks, 14-10, in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With York dropping its third straight one-run game to Hagerstown, the Stormers now lead the North Division by 2 1/2 games over the Revolution and by four over the Ducks. Nineteen games remain on the schedule.

The Stormers trailed, 4-1, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning when Mason Martin cracked his fourth homer of the series deep over the boards in right to open the inning. Joseph Carpenter followed with a single to right and was forced at second. Kyle Kasser added a single and took second when Nick Heath's throw to third skipped to the dugout fence. Chris Proctor tied the game with a single to right center and would later score on Isan Diaz' single to right center as the Stormers took a 5-4 lead against Mike Montgomery (6-6).

That lead did not hold. A walk to Chance Sisco and double by Leobaldo Cabrera chased long reliever Adam Wibert. Jackson Rees (6-1) took over and allowed both runners to score on separate singles but struck out the side to close the inning.

Martin opened the fifth with a double into the right field corner and brought the tying run home on Joe Stewart's single to center. Lefty Jake Fishman, who dominated Lancaster on Saturday night was summoned. Kasser fouled off a bunt, then, with the Long Island defense in motion in anticipation of another sacrifice attempt, Kasser swung away and lined a single through the vacant infield to produce the lead run. Trace Loehr added an RBI single later in the inning for an 8-6 advantage.

Another homer by Martin, a solo shot by Proctor, and Stewart's three-run fly ball onto the right field deck padded the cushion to 14-6.

Those runs turned out to be needed. Steffon Moore was summoned to wrap up the game but walked four right-handed batters before yielding a two-run single to Nick Heath. Kyle Johnson yielded an RBI single by Yonny Hernandez to move the tying run into the on-deck circle. Ryan McBroom succumbed to a strikeout, closing the afternoon.

Lancaster will open a three-game series at Staten Island Tuesday evening at 6:30. Max Green (9-5) will take the hill for the Stormers. Fans may tune into FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: The win was the 452nd for skipper Ross Peeples, tying him with Butch Hobson for the franchise record...Diaz extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his RBI streak to 11 but failed to pick up an extra base hit for the first time in nine games...He opened the day with a liner off the signs in right center...Martin hit five homers for the weekend and now has 12 in four weeks...Proctor's homer was his first since July 16 and his 10th of the season...He has 11 hits in his last five games...Stewart has 12 XBH in 91 at bats...Lancaster used seven pitchers on the day.

