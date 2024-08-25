Revs' Fortunes Run out in Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md.: After sweeping the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in each of their previous four head-to-head series, the York Revolution were dealt their first sweep all season with a 3-2 loss on Sunday evening at Meritus Park.

The Flying Boxcars continued to find seemingly every hole offensively, plating a first inning run as Welington Dotel reached on a two-out infield single, stole second and scored on Nellie Rodriguez' base hit through the left side.

Osmy Gregorio led off the second by serving a base hit into right and stole second. Joe Campagna's bloop single set up runners at the corners and a double play grounder off the bat of Ozzie Abreu made it a 2-0 game.

Blake Berry blooped a double along the left field line with one out in the fourth and Gregorio followed with an RBI double to left to put Hagerstown up 3-0. With two outs, Revs shortstop Matt McDermott made a great diving play on a grounder in the hole to prevent another run from scoring, and Revs starter Jon Olsen (10-2) finished his outing with scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, tossing up a quality start despite suffering the loss.

York finally got to Hagerstown starter Mike Kickham in the sixth as Alerick Soularie's two-out RBI single to left put the Revs on the board, snapping a streak of 12 straight scoreless frames. An error loaded the bases but Kickham (6-12) limited the damage with an inning-ending ground out, finishing six strong innings in the win.

York inched closer in the eighth as David Washington drew a two-out walk and Soularie ripped an RBI double down the left field line to pull within 3-2, but reliever Aneudy Cortorreal avoided any further harm with an inning-ending ground out, and Rafael Kelley allowed just a two-out walk in the ninth to notch the save.

Zach Neff capped the Revs' day on the mound with two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth out of the bullpen.

York (69-37) has dropped a season-high-tying three straight, just their third three-game losing streak all year and their first since the first three games of the second half (July 6-9). The Revs have previously completed nine series sweeps while now having been swept for the first time.

Hagerstown's sweep is their first in franchise history while their three-game winning streak is one shy of matching the longest of their inaugural season. The Revs are now 15-6 against the Boxcars as Hagerstown (32-74) doubled its win total against York over the weekend.

The Revs return home to open a seven-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks as RHP Michael Horrell faces Daniel Corcino in the opener at WellSpan Park. Promos include WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers, First Capital Federal Credit Union Member Appreciation Night, and Top Gun Night presented by York County Veterans Outreach. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

