Stormers Surge Late to Take Series from Ducks

July 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks infielder Ryan McBroom

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks infielder Ryan McBroom(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Long Island's offense was led by Ryan McBroom, who launched a grand slam in the fifth inning as part of a two-hit day. Jackie Bradley Jr. also homered for the Ducks, recording two hits, two runs and two walks.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Chen pitched five innings of four-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three. Tedesco threw five innings of five-run ball, giving up three hits and four walks with five strikeouts. James Hoyt (2-3) picked up the win with a scoreless sixth inning, while Justin Alintoff (2-2) took the loss, conceding four runs on four hits and a walk in one and one-third innings.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they begin a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (4-4, 6.09) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Malik Binns (3-5, 7.78).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 710 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

