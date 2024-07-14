Mazeika, McKinney Head to Mexican League

Catcher Patrick Mazeika and player-coach Ian McKinney are both headed to the Mexican League after their contracts were purchased last week.

Mazeika's contract was purchased by Mexico City on July 5, while McKinney was picked up by Monclova on July 9.

Mazeika attended Stetson University in Florida and was drafted by the New York Mets in 2015. He played in the big leagues in 2021 and 2022, becoming the first player in MLB history to record multiple walk-off RBIs in his first four career games. Since playing for the Mets, Mazeika has spent time with the Giants and Dodgers Triple-A affiliates. In 47 games with Gastonia this season, Mazeika has slashed .284/.389/.617 (1.006 OPS). The catcher has hit 14 homers, he's driven in 42 runs and he's only struck out four more times than he's walked.

Ian McKinney came back for his second season as player-coach with Gastonia, where the left-hander is a starting pitcher in addition to being the pitching coach. The Orlando, Florida native was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals out of high school in 2013. McKinney spent six seasons in the Cardinals system and three seasons with the Mariners organization before joining Gastonia in 2022.

McKinney went 7-4 with a 5.40 ERA in 16 appearances his first year in Gastonia. During the offseason, he became the franchise's first player-coach. In that 2023 season, the southpaw went 4-1 with a 4.24 ERA in eight starts before getting picked up by the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.

In 2024, McKinney has owned a 4-0 record to go along with a 4.38 ERA. The lefty has walked 17 and struck out 43 in 12 appearances. For the second straight season, the player-coach has had his contract picked up while with Gastonia.

