Legends Cruise Past Gastonia 7-1

July 14, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - In a Saturday afternoon showdown at Legends Field, the Lexington Legends powered their way to a convincing 7-1 victory over the visiting Gastonia Baseball Club. Behind a balanced offensive effort and stellar bullpen performance, the Legends showcased their depth and resilience in front of a lively crowd of 4,147 fans.

The Legends wasted no time asserting their dominance, scoring early and often against Gastonia's pitching staff. Center fielder Kory Howell set the tone in the bottom of the second inning with a clutch RBI single, driving in the first run of the game. Shortstop J.T. Riddle followed suit, adding another RBI to extend Lexington's lead to 2-0.

Lexington's bats remained hot in the pivotal fourth inning, where they exploded for five runs to break the game wide open. Third baseman Brady Whalen led the charge with a towering home run, his sixth of the season, highlighting a productive day at the plate that included two RBIs. Outfielders Pedro Gonzalez and Mikey Reynolds, along with designated hitter Chris Monroe, also contributed with timely hits and RBIs, pushing the Legends to a commanding 7-1 lead.

On the mound, the Legends' pitching staff delivered a masterful performance, stifling Gastonia's offense throughout the game. Starter Nick Laio set the tone early, tossing three solid innings and surrendering only one run on three hits. His command and efficiency laid the groundwork for a formidable bullpen effort.

Relievers Elio Serrano, Joe Joe Rodriguez, Jett Lodes, and Nick Gardewine combined forces to shut down Gastonia's hitters over the final six innings. Their collective effort included ten strikeouts and zero runs allowed, showcasing Lexington's depth and versatility on the mound.

Meanwhile, Gastonia found themselves on the defensive for much of the game, unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Lexington's resilient pitching staff. Despite a solo home run by catcher Hidekel Gonzalez in the top of the third inning, Gastonia's offense was held in check, managing only four hits and leaving four runners stranded on base.

The Legends will look to carry over their success from the first two games of this series as they look for their first sweep of the season on Sunday, July 14th at 2pm.

