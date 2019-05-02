'Stormers Stymied by Ducks

Tim Melville fired six strong innings to lead the Long Island Ducks to a 5-2 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers in the finale of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Melville (2-0) yielded only four hits and a run while walking one and striking out six. He was reached only by a leadoff homer by Joe Terdoslavich in the second. The other three hits were singles, only one of which left the infield.

Long Island struck for a pair of runs in the top of the first off Jonathan Albaladejo (0-2). With one out, Daniel Fields singled to right center field, then stole second. Lew Ford stroked a grounder to shortstop Melvin Mercedes. Fields attempted to take third, and Mercedes appeared to have him. However, the throw eluded third baseman Josh Bell, and Fields scampered home to score. Kirk Nieuwenhuis singled Ford to third, and Mike Olt drove home the second run with a long fly ball.

The Ducks added two runs in the third. Ford singled with one out and moved to second on a wild pitch. Nieuwenhuis doubled off the right field wall for a 3-1 lead. After Albaladejo struck out Olt, David Washington lined a single to center, plating Nieuwenhuis. Washington was nailed attempting to go to second as the throw was cut off.

Hector Sanchez doubled home a run in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1. Dan Gamache's double to left center produced the final tally.

Lancaster had an opportunity to score in the bottom of the ninth when Tucker Healy was charged with a pitch clock violation on a 3-2 offering to K.C. Hobson, giving the Barnstormers' first baseman a walk. Healy was ejected from the game for protesting the call. Jose Cuas was summoned from the bullpen. The right-hander fell behind Bell, 3-1, before rallying to strike him out. Zach Shank flied to center to end the game with Cuas earning the save.

Lancaster heads to Southern Maryland for the start of a three-game series on Friday. Jake McCasland (0-1) will take the mound for the Barnstormers against Blue Crabs right-hander Brandon Cumpton. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, beginning at 6:15.

NOTES: Caleb Gindl beat out an infield single in the fourth to extend his season-opening hitting streak to seven games...Lancaster has grounded into exactly one double play in each of the first seven games...Logan Sawyer extended his streak of consecutive batters retired to eight over his last three outings with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.

