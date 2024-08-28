Stormers Stretch Division Lead

August 28, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers cranked four home runs out of normally stingy SIUH Community Park on Tuesday evening to crush the host Staten Island FerryHawks, 12-2, in the middle game of a three-game series. The game was halted by a heavy thunderstorm with one out remaining.

With the win, the Stormers extended the division lead over the York Revolution to 3 1/2 games with 17 to play. Long Island is five back in the race.

Overall, Lancaster rapped out 17 hits on Wednesday evening. The attack started with three two-out RBI singles off John Esposito (1-3) in the first inning. Mason Martin's single into center scored Damon Dues with the night's first run. Chad Sedio singled toward the right field line to plate Gaige Howard for a 2-0 lead, and Martin crossed when Joe Stewart dumped a single into right field.

The home run barrage started in the third when Sedio launched his seventh of the season with two men aboard for a 6-0 lead. Nick Hulsizer added a two-run blast to left center in the fourth. Martin connected with the bases empty in the sixth, and Isan Diaz capped the night with a two-run bomb to right in top of the ninth.

Dues, Howard, Martin, Sedio and Stewart all finished the night with three hits as the Stormers won for the seventh time in their last eight games.

The beneficiary of the onslaught was Matt Swarmer (5-2). The Lancaster right-hander worked six innings, yielding six hits and a run. He walked one, hit another and struck out eight for the evening. Jackson Loftin drilled a homer to right to lead off the third for the only marker off Swarmer. Calvin Estrada doubled home Staten Island's second run with a double in the eighth off Phil Diehl.

Nate Scantlin against A.J. Alexy with two outs and a runner at first when play was halted. The count on Scantlin was 1-1.

Noah Bremer (9-6) will start for the Stormers on Thursday evening against right-hander Taylor Lepard (1-6, 1-9). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: Martin has six homers in five games and 13 since July 28...Diaz has an RBI in 12 of his last 13 games and 14 of the last 16, totaling 23 RBI...Stewart has hit safely in seven straight, going 13-for-31 (.419)...Swarmer won his third straight start...He has 85 K's in 70.1 innings pitched since starting his season, June 20.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.