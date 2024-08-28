Dirty Birds Come Back to Defeat Southern Maryland 10-9

Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds score six runs in the eighth inning for the comeback win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Charleston trailed by five in the bottom of the eighth and scored six runs off of six hits while sending 10 batters to the plate.

Juan Santana drove in the tying run with a two-run double. The third baseman then scored the go-ahead run off Joseph Rosa's double to left field. Charleston ended the night with 11 hits in the contest.

Pedro Garcia earned his second save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth. The Venezuelan right-hander struck out two Blue Crabs batter for the save.

The Dirty Birds go for the three-game sweep tomorrow with first pitch at 6:35pm.

