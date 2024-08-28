Rockers Win Fifth Straight

GASTONIA, N.C. - Evan Edwards hit a grand slam and the High Point Rockers pounded out 11 hits in winning their fifth straight game, a 7-3 victory over Gastonia at CaroMont Health Park on Wednesday night.

Edwards' grand slam was the key component to a five-run fifth inning. He added an RBI single in the fourth to finish the night two-for-five with five RBI. The Southern Guilford High and NC State product is riding a four-game hitting streak for the Rockers.

The win lifts the Rockers into second place in the Atlantic League's South Division at 27-19, one game ahead of Gastonia at 26-20. High Point remains five games behind Charleston which overcame a 9-4 deficit on Wednesday to beat Southern Maryland 10-9.

Lefty Derrick Adams (W, 2-2) scattered five hits over his 5.2 innings of work, holding Gastonia to a pair of runs while stgriking out four. Garrett Schilling, Dakota Chalmers and Zach Vennaro finished up the win out of the bullpen. Gastonia's Ryan Conroy yielded eight hits and all seven runs over his 4.2 innings of work.

The Rockers play the fourth and final game of the series with Gastonia on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park.

