Stormers Ink First Pair for 2025

January 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have put the first two pieces in place for another run at the post-season in 2025. Veteran minor league infielder Nick Ward and Tennessee native Slater Schield have been signed by manager Ross Peeples, it was announced today. Both will be coming to the Stormers and the Atlantic League for the first time.

Ward, 29, a native of Kennett Square, spent his first two seasons of professional baseball (2018-19) in the A's farm system. The lefty hitter had the best season of his career in 2022 when he batted .349 with 19 homers and 61 RBI in his second season with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League. Ward finished third in the league in batting average.

He played one season apiece in the Philadelphia and Atlanta organizations over the last two years, splitting 2023 between Class AA Reading and Class A Jersey Shore. Ward was at Class A Rome last season. Over the course of his professional career, he has played every position but center field and catcher. Ward spent one season at Virginia Commonwealth and three at West Chester, hitting a composite .341.

"We have had good reports on (Ward) from several people who speak very highly of him as a solid player," said Peeples. "He has a good approach at the plate and a good K/BB ratio."

Schield appeared in eight games in the Pioneer League last season for Ogden and Rocky Mountain after completing his four-year collegiate career. The slender right- handed batter hit .292, with two years each at Union College in Tennessee and Indiana- Southeast. Like Ward, Schield plays multiple positions.

"(Slater) is a young kid who has a great video and is a solid athlete," said Peeples. "We're going to bring him into camp to give him an opportunity to make our club and take a backup infield position."

The Stormers open their season at Long Island on Friday, April 25. Lancaster's home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 2 at 6:45 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers.

