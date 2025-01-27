Long Island Ducks Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 5

January 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual game tickets for the 2025 season, presented by Catholic Health, will go on sale Wednesday, February 5 (2/5), at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Additionally, fans may call (631) 940-TIXX or visit the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., except holidays. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Season ticket and mini plans are currently available and provide the best pricing and most benefits on Ducks tickets.

While the full promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, the Ducks have unveiled their Opening Night giveaway for the 25th Anniversary Season. The first 1,500 fans in attendance at the game on Friday, April 25, against the Lancaster Stormers will receive Replica Home Pinstripe Jerseys, courtesy of Ducks charter sponsor P.C. Richard and Son. The Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates open at 5:35 p.m., with first pitch of the 2025 season following at 6:35.

The Ducks have also announced their postgame Fireworks Spectacular schedule for the 25th Anniversary Season. The slate will feature 14 postgame fireworks shows in total, including every Saturday game and three consecutive shows following the games on July 1-3 vs. Staten Island. June 14th's show will be presented by SCOPE Education Services, June 28th's will be presented by Tragar Home Services, July 3rd's will be presented by Catholic Health, August 16th's will be presented by Farmingdale State College, and September 13th's will be presented by the Suffolk County PBA.

Additionally, the Ducks have unveiled their preliminary weekly promotional schedule for the 2025 season. Every home game will feature a chance to win special prizes, receive offers from local partners, enjoy ballpark specials or take part in exclusive activities. The following is the 2025 Weekly Promotional Lineup:

TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY: If the Ducks turn a triple play during any Tuesday game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000! To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse.

URBAN AIR AND WADDLE IN WEDNESDAYS: Following every Wednesday game, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove to fans as they exit the ballpark. Additionally, fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during Wednesday games will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2025 season (limit one voucher per person per game).

BLUEBIRD HARDWATER THIRSTY THURSDAYS: Enjoy exciting drink specials during every Thursday game throughout the ballpark, including exclusive tastings of Bluebird Hardwater spirits in the Duck Club. All fans will also be invited to visit the Duck Club restaurant/bar, normally reserved for season ticket, luxury suite and mini plan holders.

TAP ROOM FRIDAYS: As fans exit the ballpark following Friday games, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a special offer from The Tap Room to enjoy at any of their Long Island locations.

L.I. MACARTHUR AIRPORT LUCKY SEAT SATURDAYS: During every Saturday game, one lucky fan at the ballpark will win a special prize, courtesy of Long Island MacArthur Airport. To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse.

BETHPAGE SUNDAY FAMILY FUNDAYS: Prior to every Sunday game, fans will be invited to play catch on the field once the ballpark gates open. Simply bring a baseball and gloves to take part! Following the game, all fans may also take part in the weekly tradition of running the bases. It's all courtesy of our friends at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, soon to be FourLeaf Federal Credit Union.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 27, 2025

Long Island Ducks Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 5 - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.