Local Organizations Benefit from

(Melville, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks joined representatives from Fairfield Properties and three local food banks/non-profit organizations on Monday to celebrate a successful "Home Runs for Hunger" program during the Ducks 2024 season.

Every time the Ducks hit a home run during the baseball season, Fairfield Properties pledged to make a $100 donation to local food banks in an effort to help support the fight against hunger on Long Island. Overall, the Ducks totaled 148 home runs in 2024, and Fairfield Properties rounded up to donate a total of $15,000.

"We are proud to have teamed up with the Long Island Ducks for this tremendous community program," said Gary Broxmeyer and Michael Broxmeyer, co-Managing Partners of Fairfield Properties. "Food insecurity remains an important issue throughout the Long Island community, and we are happy to support these hard-working organizations in their efforts to combat hunger."

Three local organizations were selected by Fairfield Properties to benefit from the initiative: The Interfaith Nutrition Network, Long Island Cares and Island Harvest. Fairfield Properties co-Managing partners Gary and Michael Broxmeyer and members of the Ducks, including team mascot QuackerJack, celebrated the program on Monday along with Dana N. Lopez, Director of Marketing & Communications for the INN; Kaylin Wasilchuk, Corporate Philanthropy Manager of Long Island Cares; and Joan Flynn, Director of Business & Community Engagement at Island Harvest.

