Stormers, Ghost Hounds Suspended

The Lancaster Barnstormers and Spire City Ghost Hounds started play on Sunday afternoon with the hopes of getting through an official game before rains hit.

They came up 10 outs short.

Lightning and heavy downpours hit Clipper Magazine Stadium in the top of the fourth inning with Spire City leading, 3-0.

Under new Atlantic League rules adopted this season, the game will be picked up at the point of suspension on Friday, July 14 when the Ghost Hounds return to Lancaster. The start time and length of games will be determined at a later time.

Both starters, Lancaster's Bret Clarke and Spire City's Jake Fisher, retired the first six batters of the afternoon. Spire City got on the board in the third. With one out, Osvaldo Abreu beat out a topper toward third base and went to second on a single to left by Luke Becker. A wild pitch sent the runners to second and third. Lancaster pulled its infielders to the infield grass, and Leobaldo Cabrera singled off Trace Loehr's glove at third to drive home the run.

Kole Cottam added a two-run homer in the top of the fourth two batters before play was halted.

Fisher retired nine of 10, allowing only a leadoff single by Yeison Coca in the third.

Lancaster will head to Southern Maryland to play the Blue Crabs in a makeup doubleheader at noon on Monday. The Barnstormers will be adding to the roster for the twinbill, including both starting pitchers.

