Revolution - Counter Clocks Postponed

July 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - This afternoon's York Revolution game against the Lexington Counter Clocks has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up in Lexington on a date to be determined.

Tickets for today's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2023 (based on availability).

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

