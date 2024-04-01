Stormers Get Lucky

April 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have signed former Cocalico outfielder Nick Lucky along with right-handed pitcher Noah Bremer, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In a non-related move, catcher/outfielder Chris Proctor has informed the club that he intends to play in Venezuela this summer. Proctor's rights will remain protected by the Stormers.

The moves leave the Stormers with 14 players under contract for the 2024 season.

Lucky, 24, played five seasons at Coastal Carolina University where he batted a composite .288 with 30 home runs. His best season was last spring when he swung at a .307 clip while belting 19 doubles and 13 home runs.

The left-handed hitter from Ephrata moved to the non-affiliated ranks last year, batting .286 in five games in the United Shore Baseball League in Michigan and .229 with four homers and 17 RBI in 27 games with Glacier Ridge (Kalispell, MT) of the Pioneer League.

"Lucky had an opportunity to play affiliated ball out of high school, but chose to go to Coastal," said Peeples. "He can play multiple positions and may even play some infield for us. We're going to give him an opportunity to show us what he can do."

Bremer, 27, spent seven years in the Texas Rangers organization after being drafted in the sixth round in 2017. The former University of Washington hurler made 51 starts among his 84 career starts. He went 17-15 with a with a 4.21 ERA over his five active seasons, walking only 103 batters in 301.2 innings. The Berkeley, California native spent 2021 and 2023 at Class AA Frisco but sat out in 2022.

"Noah has a strong arm and likes to compete," Peeples said. "He comes highly recommended from the Cressy training facility. We're excited to see what he can bring to the table."

Lancaster opens its attempt to win its third consecutive Atlantic League title, April 25 at Long Island. The home schedule will get underway against the new Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, April 30.

