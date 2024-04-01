High Point Rockers Offer 60% Discount on Tickets Today

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers are offering single game tickets at 60 percent off regular rates on Monday, April 1. The one-day promotion discounts Rockers tickets based on the temperature in High Point, N.C. at 7 a.m. on April 1.

"This morning's temperature was just shy of 60 degrees at 7:00 a.m., so we erred on the side of the fans and bumped the discount to 60 percent," said Rockers President Pete Fisch.

The discounted ticket offer will start at 10 a.m. and run until midnight on April 1. Tickets can be purchased either online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Avenue.

Under the special April 1 promotion, fans can purchase up to eight tickets for any single Rockers home game except for May 15 and July 2-4. There is no limit on the number of games. This promotion is not valid on season tickets, group outings, or other Truist Point events. Some restrictions will apply.

Single game tickets are regularly priced at $16 for home plate box seats, $12 for infield box seats, $10 for outfield box seats and $8 for bleacher seats. Any discounts will be applied to regular single game pricing. The discounted tickets are priced from $6.40 for home plate box seats to $3.20 for bleacher seats.

The Rockers open their season at Lexington on Thursday, April 25 and will play their home opener at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 30 against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

