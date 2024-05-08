Stormers Endure Frustrating Loss

May 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

It was one of those excruciating nights for the Lancaster Stormers as chance after chance to rally past the York Revolution went by the boards.

Instead, Jacob Rhinesmith's one-out single into right field off James Hoyt (0-2) in the top of the tenth inning decided the affair as the Revolution won their second in a row at Clipper Magazine Stadium, 8-7.

Home runs by Matt McDermott in the seventh and Jamari Baylor in the eighth staked the Revs to a 7-4 lead through 7 1/2 innings. Lancaster loaded the bases with no one out in its half of the eighth. Cristian Santana cut the lead to two with a sacrifice fly before a walk to Gaige Howard walked to reload the bags. Chris Proctor inched Lancaster closer with a force play grounder to second, but Joseph Carpenter flied to right to end the threat.

Lancaster built another threat in the ninth. Kyle Hess and Nick Lucky started the inning with their respective second singles of the night. Both moved into scoring position on a bunt by Trace Loehr. Shawon Dunston, Jr. loaded the bases with a walk, but Lancaster could only score on a two-out wild pitch by Frankie Bartow.

The final chance to pull even came into the bottom of the 10th inning. Santana took his spot at second to open the inning and was immediately sent to third on a wild pitch. Adam Stauffer got Howard to hit a squibber beyond the mound that resulted in a 6-3 ground out without Santana scoring. Proctor went down swinging, and Carpenter lined to first to close the game.

Proctor singled home a pair in the first inning, and Dunston's RBI ground out gave the Stormers a 3-1 lead. Isan Diaz singled into center to produce a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Left-handers Brady Tedesco (1-0) and Ethan Lindow (1-0) square off in the series finale Thursday at 6:45. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster drew a season-high 12 walks...Jack Labosky started for Lancaster and threw his second straight quality start...Diaz extended his hitting streak to 11 games while Hess has hit safely in seven in a row...Santana lost his streak at ten games...Lancaster had the bases loaded in four different innings.

Game Date: 05/08/2024

York Revolution 8 AT Lancaster Stormers 7 (EXTRA INNINGS)

YTD YTD

York AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

McDermott, M SS 5 2 2 3 .268 Dunston Jr., S CF 4 1 1 1 .229

Kato, K 2B 4 0 0 0 .196 Diaz, I SS 5 1 1 1 .341

Casey, D CF 4 0 1 1 .375 Santana, C 1B 4 1 0 1 .378

Washington, D 1B 5 1 1 0 .286 Howard, G RF 4 0 0 0 .250

Martin, T RF 5 2 2 0 .171 Proctor, C C 5 0 1 3 .342

Rhinesmith, J DH 5 0 2 2 .310 Carpenter, J DH 4 0 1 0 .214

Baylor, J 3B 3 2 1 2 .206 Hess, K LF 4 1 2 0 .433

Wallace, P 3B 1 0 0 0 .095 Lucky, N 2B 4 2 2 0 .385

Martin Jr, R LF 4 1 0 0 .156 Loehr, T 3B 2 1 1 0 .235

Devenney, C C 3 0 0 0 .200

39 8 9 8 36 7 9 6

York 1 0 0 1 0 0 3 2 0 1 - 8 9 0

Lancaster 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 - 7 9 4

2B--Washington, D 1B (1), Rhinesmith, J DH (2), Dunston Jr., S CF (3).

HR--McDermott, M SS (4), Baylor, J 3B (2). RBI--McDermott, M SS 3 (8),

Casey, D CF (11), Rhinesmith, J DH 2 (12), Baylor, J 3B 2 (7), TOTALS 8

(0), Dunston Jr., S CF (5), Diaz, I SS (8), Santana, C 1B (12), Proctor, C

C 3 (8), TOTALS 6 (0). HP--Casey, D CF (2). SF--Santana, C 1B (2).

SH--Loehr, T 3B 2 (0). SB--McDermott, M SS (3), Washington, D 1B (1),

Martin, T RF (4), Rhinesmith, J DH (6), Howard, G RF (4), Proctor, C C (7).

CS--Casey, D CF (2). E--Proctor, C C (2), Lucky, N 2B (2), Loehr, T 3B (5),

Labosky, J P (1).

LOB--York 7, Lancaster 15. DP--N. Lucky(2B) - I. Diaz(SS) - C. Santana(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

York

Stewart, W 4.2 3 3 3 6 4 0 7.71

Horrell, M 0.2 0 1 1 2 0 0 12.27

Bentley, D 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0 6.00

Lugo, M 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 1.93

Lardner, M 0.1 2 2 2 1 0 0 13.50

Bartow, F (W,1-1) 1.2 2 1 1 2 1 0 6.00

Stauffer, A (S,1) 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 0 18.00

10 9 7 7 12 7 0

Lancaster

Labosky, J 6.0 5 2 2 1 5 0 1.50

Green, M 1.0 1 3 3 2 1 1 8.53

Long, N 1.0 2 2 2 0 0 1 18.69

Raffield, C 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 10.39

Hoyt, J (L,0-2) 1.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 3.00

10 9 8 7 4 9 2

WP--Stewart, W (1), Bartow, F (2), Stauffer, A (1). HB--Green, M (1).

SO--McDermott, M, Washington, D 4, Martin, T 2, Wallace, P, Devenney, C,

Diaz, I, Santana, C, Howard, G 2, Proctor, C, Hess, K, Lucky, N. BB--Kato,

K, Baylor, J, Martin Jr, R, Devenney, C, Dunston Jr., S 2, Diaz, I,

Santana, C, Howard, G 2, Proctor, C, Carpenter, J 2, Hess, K, Lucky, N,

Loehr, T. BF--Stewart, W 23 (71), Horrell, M 4 (22), Bentley, D 3 (15),

Lugo, M 5 (19), Lardner, M 4 (19), Bartow, F 9 (32), Stauffer, A 3 (11),

Labosky, J 24 (44), Green, M 7 (29), Long, N 6 (27), Raffield, C 3 (23),

Hoyt, J 4 (25). P-S--Stewart, W 97-52, Horrell, M 15-6, Bentley, D 8-5,

Lugo, M 22-11, Lardner, M 11-4, Bartow, F 32-19, Stauffer, A 14-9, Labosky,

J 86-57, Green, M 27-14, Long, N 16-12, Raffield, C 12-6, Hoyt, J 15-11.

T--3:06. A--2717

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Bill Rush, Field Umpire #1 - Steve Hart, Field Umpire #3 - Bill Reuter

