Pitching Fans 21 Batters But Ducks Drop Twin Bill

May 8, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated in a single admission doubleheader with the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday evening at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, dropping game one 13-3 and game two 4-3.

Staten Island took a 5-0 lead in the third inning of game one on Pablo Sandoval's RBI double and Jeison Guzman's grand slam off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. A six-run fourth, highlighted by Joe Dunand's two-run homer to right, made it 11-0.

Ivan Castillo got the Ducks on the scoreboard in the fifth with a three-run homer to right-center off FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. Ben Norman's solo homer to right in the fifth and Sandoval's sac fly to center in the sixth rounded out the scoring.

Capuano (2-0) earned the win, pitching five innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Woods Jr. (0-2) took the loss, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and three walks in three innings with four strikeouts.

Frank Schwindel put the Ducks in front early in game two with a first inning solo home run to left field off FerryHawks starter Matt Reitz. Staten Island answered with three runs in the bottom of the first off Ducks starter Emilio Marquez, highlighted by Sandoval's RBI single and Guzman's RBI double.

RBI singles by Aaron Antonini and Castillo in the second tied the game at three. It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Sandoval's two-out RBI single to left gave the FerryHawks the 4-3 win.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Marquez pitched three innings, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight. Reitz lasted four innings, conceding three runs on six hits with one strikeout. Robbie Baker (1-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless seventh inning. Tyler Zuber (0-1) took the loss, giving up the winning run on two hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with two hits, four RBIs and a run in the twin bill. Tyler Dearden added three hits and two runs.

The Ducks and FerryHawks wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball . Left-hander Wei-Yin Chen (0-1, 7.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Mike Shawaryn (1-0, 4.00).

